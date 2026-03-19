Grafton to acquire Spanish air conditioning company Mercaluz in deal worth up to €175m

Eric Born, chief executive of Grafton Group, which has juts agreed to buy Spanish air conditioning group, Mercaluz for up to €175 million.

Building materials distributor Grafton Group has agreed to buy Spanish group Mercaluz, expanding its business in the region in a deal that could be worth up to €175 million.

The acquisition of the family-owned business, which must be approved by regulators, includes the share capital of Componentes Eléctricos Mercaluz, Mercaluz Hogar, EAS Electric Smart Technology and Mercaluz Canarias.

Founded in 1986, Mercaluz distributes domestic and commercial air conditioning equipment to professional installers. In 2025, it reported unaudited revenue of €150.4 million and unaudited adjusted operating profit of €22.2 million.

Although the total sum could rise to €175 million, Grafton said it expected the purchase price to be approximately €165 million on a cash and debt-free basis. Grafton said the final price would be determined following completion of statutory audited results.

The move follows Grafton’s acquisition of another Spanish group, Salvador Escoda, in October 2024 in a €130 million transaction. It also operates in the fast-growing heating, ventilation and air conditioning sector. The two businesses will remain operating independently, with Mercaluz offering a direct-to-site delivery model with no branch network and Salvador Escoda operating its branch-based model supplemented by direct deliveries to sites.

“Mercaluz has all the characteristics we are seeking in an acquisition, from the growth segment and markets it serves to its scalability and reputation in the trade,” Grafton chief executive Eric Born said.

“Subject to regulatory approval, it will further cement our position in the fast-growing Iberian HVAC [heating, ventilation and air conditioner] market with combined annualised sales of some €400 million and is a further step in our ambition to build a significant business distributing construction-related products and solutions in Iberia.”

The existing management team will remain in place, Grafton said, overseeing a team of more than 330 employees across 18 locations in Spain.

Grafton said the acquisition of Mercaluz is expected to be earnings-enhancing in its first full financial year following the deal.