Government keen to avoid energy supports pushing up inflation, Micheál Martin says

Micheál Martin at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday. Photograph: Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images

A coming package of Government support to soften the impact of steep energy costs will be designed to avoid inadvertently hurting the wider economy by pushing up inflation, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Cabinet is expected to approve a targeted bundle of State supports next week, to respond to the surge in the price of oil and gas caused by the US and Israel’s war in Iran.

Martin said there were social protection “instruments” that would enable help to be directed towards more vulnerable households. “Obviously we will look at the full gamut of areas where we can give some support to people,” he said.

“Our immediate priority is to try to alleviate pressures on people, on families in particular, and then to make sure we can do it in a way that doesn’t do any damage to the economy or doesn’t create any secondary effects in terms of inflation,” he said.

Martin was speaking in Brussels on his way into a summit of EU leaders that will be dominated by the continuing fallout of the Iran war. Tehran’s decision to effectively close off the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route in the Gulf that a fifth of the world’s oil and gas passes through, has seen global energy prices shoot up.

European governments have resisted being drawn into a proposed US military mission to send ships to unblock the strait to calm global oil markets.

“My own view is that certain things can get said publicly, but I think a lot of diplomacy needs to happen,” Martin said on Thursday.

“Europe is well placed to use its diplomatic routes to try to get this back to a situation that can lead to a de-escalation and resolution,” the Fianna Fáil leader added.

The Government had to consider the “broader” implications the energy shock would have for the rest of this year, beyond the “short-term” economic impacts being felt at present, he said.

All sides in the conflict had to “desist” from further strikes hitting energy infrastructure, he added.

“I think what’s important is to point out the volatility of all of this … We’ve just had significant escalation this morning in terms of gas prices,” he said.

Martin criticised Israel’s ground invasion of southern Lebanon and air strikes targeting Beirut as “wholly disproportionate”.

Shortly after the start of the Iran war, Israel resumed a ground campaign in Lebanon targeting Hizbullah militants, bombing cities and issuing orders to the Lebanese population to evacuate the southern part of the neighbouring country.

Hizbullah needed to stop firing rockets into Israel, but the Lebanese government was also being “undermined” by Israel’s attacks, Martin said.

“We [need to] give Lebanon a chance to emerge from what has been a difficult, very difficult decade ... It’s something that we’re particularly concerned about,” he said.

Prioritising the safety of UN peacekeeping troops from Ireland and other countries serving in the Unifil mission in southern Lebanon was an “absolute necessity”, he said.

It was “abhorrent” that air strikes in Iran had killed children, Martin said.

The Taoiseach said Iran’s strategy of firing drones and missiles at nearby Gulf states was also unacceptable. “They’re threatening EU citizens by those attacks, endangering them and people who have no involvement in this and so that has to stop,” he said.