Business services firm to create 75 jobs in Co Wexford

Global business services provider CSC is to create 75 jobs in Co Wexford with the opening of a new European centre of operational excellence.

CSC, which provides financial, corporate administration, and depositary services to asset managers and capital markets participants, said the jobs would be created in Gorey, Co Wexford, over four years. The new roles will be aimed at experienced financial services professionals and qualified accountants.

The new facility will be the company’s second in Ireland, with CSC’s global financial markets division first opening in Ireland in 2017. The company has since created three entities in Dublin for its capital markets, fund administration and depositary services activities.

The proposed Gorey centre will provide support for the company’s existing services in Ireland. It will focus initially on providing fund administration and specialised depositary services to alternative asset managers and financial institutions.

“Gorey, Wexford, is an ideal location . . . that will support the growth of our fund and depositary services across Europe, ” said John Hebert, president of global financial markets at CSC.

‘Welcome boost’

Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar welcomed the news. “ This is great news for the southeast . . . this development will result in the creation of 75 new jobs,” he said.

The move is being supported by IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan who said CSC’s decision demonstrated the company’s confidence in Wexford. “The new jobs that CSC is creating is a welcome boost for the economy of the southeast . . . despite the global challenges experienced in the aftermath of the outbreak of Covid-19.”

CSC is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and has almost 50 offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. It employs more than 2,600 people worldwide.