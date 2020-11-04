CPL agrees €318m takeover by Japan’s Outsourcing Inc

CPL Resources, the staffing company led by Anne Heraty, said on Wednesday that it has agreed to be taken over by Japanese group Outsourcing Inc for almost €318 million.

Ms Heraty and her husband and fellow director, Paul Carroll, are in line to receive €110.9 million for their combined 34.9 per cent stake in the business.

The value of the deal marks a 36.4 per cent premium to CPL’s closing share price on Tuesday and is 54 per cent higher than its weighted average share price over the past three months.

“Outsourcing has been highly impressed with CPL for its proven track record and leading talent solutions market position in Ireland under the leadership of Anne Heraty, and we are delighted that the Cpl Board has unanimously agreed to recommend the offer and that a number of Cpl shareholders have provided irrevocable commitments to vote in favour of the acquisition,” said Haruhiko Doi, chairman and chief executive of the Japanese company.

“We look forward to working closely with CPL’s senior management and employees to bolster CPL’s best in class talent solution services in harmony with our existing expertise in the global staffing industry and our strategic investment capability.”

The deal has secured the backing of 43.3 per cent of CPL shareholders, led by Ms Heraty, but is subject to approval by holders of at least 75 per cent of the stock.