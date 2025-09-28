Ryder Cup live: Rory McIlroy faces Scottie Scheffler in singles with Europe in a commanding lead

USA 4½ Europe 11½

Yesterday was, as everyone knows, a pretty grim scene - definitely check out Keith Duggan’s account of it. It started early, with a pre-dawn chours of ‘F**k-You Rory’ on the first tee. Well, the news comes overnight that the lady on the microphone at that first tee, an actress/comedian called Heather McMahan has been stood down from her role as MC after footage did the rounds of her joining in on the chants.

The PGA of America, which runs the Ryder Cup, said in a statement: “Heather has extended an apology to Rory McIlroy and Ryder Cup Europe and has stepped down from hosting the first tee of the Ryder Cup.”

No word yet on Viktor Hovland. The Norwegian had to sit out yesterday’s fourball with a stiff neck and was heading for an MRI after play ended last night. If he’s too sore to play in the singles, Luke Donald has to announce it a half an hour before the start of play. That means sometime in the next 30 minutes. If he pulls out through injury, Keegan Bradley has to pull one of his players and both sides are awarded half a point. As soon as we hear anything, we’ll let you know.

The Beatdown at Bethpage. The Lamping in Long Island. Luke Donald’s New York Giants. Whatever name you want to put on the final day of the Ryder Cup, it seems highly unlikely that we’re looking at anything other than a procession. Europe need three points to win, with 12 on offer. The way both teams are playing this week, you could send them out in blindfolds and they’d still win.

Here’s the singles line-up, with the first match out shortly after five o’clock Irish time.