Eric Adams drops out of New York City mayoral race

Eric Adams announced his decision to drop out of the election contest in a social media video. Photograph: Michael M. Santiago/ Getty Images

The mayor of New York, Eric Adams, announced on Sunday that he is abandoning his faltering bid to win re-election, just over a month before election day.

He delivered the message in a social media video set to the strains of My Way.

Adams, who was trailing in the polls, was elected as a Democrat but ran for re-election as an independent after he was indicted on federal corruption charges, which were then dropped by the Trump administration in exchange for his cooperation on immigration raids.

In his video statement, seated on the steps of the mayor’s residence beside a photograph of his late mother, Adams said that it had been impossible for him to mount a winning campaign, blaming “constant media speculation about my future” and a decision by the city’s campaign finance board’s decision to withhold millions of dollars in matching funds over suspicious donations.

He also acknowledged that he had lost the trust of some New Yorkers after being charged with corruption but claimed the charges were unjust.

“I was wrongfully charged because I fought for this city, and if I had to do it again, I would fight for New York again” Adams said, without explaining how allegedly obtaining illegal campaign contributions and luxury travel from foreign nationals for himself was in the best interest of New Yorkers.

The mayor will serve the remainder of his term in office, and his name remains on the ballot for the November election since the deadline to remove it has passed.

The withdrawal of Adams narrows the race to lead the country’s largest city to a three-way contest between the Democratic nominee, Zohran Mamdani; the former governor, Andrew Cuomo; and the Republican candidate, Curtis Sliwa.

Three weeks ago, when Adams had insisted that he would stay in the race, amid reports that he had been offered an ambassadorship by the Trump administration if he would drop out to make it easier for Cuomo to defeat the democratic socialist front-runner, Mamdani, the mayor was scathing about the former governor.

“Andrew Cuomo is a snake and a liar,” Adams told reporters. “Andrew has had a career of pushing black candidates out of races.”

After Adams announced the end of his campaign on Sunday, Cuomo nonetheless praised him for “putting the wellbeing of New York City ahead of personal ambition”.

Without mentioning Mamdani by name, Cuomo added: “We face destructive extremist forces that would devastate our city through incompetence or ignorance, but it is not too late to stop them.”

Mamdani, a New York state assembly member who defeated Cuomo to win the Democratic nomination earlier this year, did not immediately comment on the mayor’s withdrawal.

Earlier on Sunday, he posted video on Instagram of an influential black pastor welcoming him to address the congregation of a black Christian megachurch in east New York.

The pastor, A R Bernard, pointed out to congregants that, if elected, Mamdani would not be the first democratic socialist mayor on the city, since the late David Dinkins, the city’s first black mayor, was also a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. - Guardian