Taoiseach says move to pay asylum seekers to drop claims and leave ‘makes sense’

The Taoiseach has said it “makes sense” to set up a system that would offer money to international protection applicants to return home, if they believe they are unlikely to be granted asylum.

Micheál Martin has dismissed criticisms the proposal was a “right-wing dog whistle” as “excessive, extreme language”.

The Irish Times reported on Saturday asylum seekers are to be offered an allowance of €2,500 – or €10,000 for a family – if they drop their claim for international protection, leave the State and return home.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan has signed an order increasing the existing voluntary return grant, which will be available to people in the asylum system, before September 28th, who are awaiting a decision on their status.

The proposal is intended to incentivise people who may not have a valid claim for international protection, or asylum, to leave the State voluntarily. It would reduce the costs associated with considering asylum claims and accommodating individuals while the process – which can be lengthy and expensive – unfolds.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said that his party would oppose the measure, which Mr Gannon described as a “right-wing dog whistle dressed up as efficiency.”

Mr Martin said that Mr Gannon’s criticism was “misplaced” and he should refrain “from that kind of excessive, extreme language”.

The Taoiseach said he believed the measure was “one of” a number of effective ones.

“If people are seeking asylum, and in their heart of hearts know that they are not going to receive it, it could be economic migrants or whatever, the idea of giving people a helping hand to return or to be integrated to where they return to, makes sense to me,” Mr Martin said. “Both for the individuals concerned, but also for the broader system here in terms of the cost.

“People could be a year or two in various unsatisfactory accommodations, from their own perspective. I think it makes a lot of sense to have a voluntary return system as an option for people to return to where they came from, but crucially, to give them supports to reintegrate, and maybe to give them a start in life if they’re returned.”

The Government already offers a voluntary return allowance of €1,200 per person or €2,000 per family. Under this scheme, 1,159 people have already left the State by September 19th last, an increase of 129 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

The payments will now increase to €2,500 per person, with a maximum of €10,000 per family unit.

If people are in the appeals process – having been refused asylum in the first instance – and decide to voluntarily leave before the appeal is concluded, they will be eligible to receive an allowance of up to €1,500 per person, or €6,000 per family unit.