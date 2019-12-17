Oil exploration ban, Brennans check out from At Your Service, and casino closes

Oil exploration in Irish waters will be banned and gas exploration will be eventually phased out, according to a memo due to go to Cabinet today. Jennifer Bray has the details.

In a related story, Cantillon argues that we will need to continue burning gas for years and years to come if we are to keep the home fires burning.

Foreign nationals looking to secure appointments at the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service in Dublin are still facing difficulties making online bookings. Charlie Taylor reports.

New gambling laws have forced the Fitzwilliam Card Club in in central Dublin to close with the loss of 78 jobs, 52 of them full-time. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

The five-star Park Hotel in Kenmare operated by brothers Francis and John Brennan recorded an 89 per cent increase in profit last year but the pair have decided to check out from their hit TV show At Your Service. Gordon Deegan reports.

Kerry Group shares dropped almost 3 per cent in Dublin yesterday after it missed on a mega deal to acquire a unit of DuPont. Cantillon assesses if this is a lost opportunity or a lucky escape for the Irish food company.

In her column, Laura Slattery looks at what the 2020s might bring us in the world of media.

In personal finance, Charlie Taylor looks at the fintech companies disrupting the banking sector and how consumers can save time and money by switching.

