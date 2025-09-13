Canada breeze past Australia to set up World Cup semi-final against New Zealand

Karen Paquin of Canada runs with the ball to go on and score her team's seventh try. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty

Canada set-up a Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final against New Zealand after storming past Australia 46-5 at Ashton Gate.

Wing Alysha Corrigan ran in two tries to help the favourites build a 31-5 half-time lead, but they then faced stiffer resistance from the Wallaroos and were limited to scoring two more scores.

Goal-kicking second row Sophie de Goede converted four of her side’s seven touchdowns and also crossed herself in a game which was affected by wet conditions.

Victory means Canada will take on the Black Ferns in Bristol on Friday night in a battle between the sides ranked second and third in the women’s global rankings.

Meanwhile, teenage wing Braxton Sorensen-McGee scored two tries as defending champions New Zealand survived a first-half scare to defeat South Africa 46-17 in their quarter-final at Sandy Park on Saturday.

South Africa starved New Zealand of the ball in the opening period and used their forward power to go to the break level at 10-10 but once the Black Ferns gained more possession they ran their opponents ragged and scored eight tries in all.

Fullback Renee Holmes and number eight Kaipo Olsen-Baker also scored two tries each to go with scores for centre Theresa Setefano and wing Katelyn Vahaakolo as their ability to move the ball at pace opened gaps in the South African defence.

Prop Babalwa Latsha, centre Aphiwe Ngwevu and forward Lerato Makua went over for the South Africans, who were appearing in their first World Cup quarter-final and, having shown rapid improvement in recent years, will hope this campaign is the springboard women’s rugby needs in the country.

It was the proverbial game of two halves as South Africa had 81 per cent of the possession in the opening period and kept the ball at close quarters, neutralising New Zealand’s dangerous backs.

But three tries in the opening seven minutes of the second period killed the contest as New Zealand spread the ball through the hands and moved the South African defence across the park, executing with precision.

Ireland play France in the quarter-finals tomorrow at 1pm, with England playing Scotland at 4pm for places in the other semi-final.