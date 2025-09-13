New York mayor candidate pledges to order arrest of Binyamin Netanyahu if elected

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City, has said that if elected, he would order the New York Police Department (NYPD) to arrest Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu if he sets foot in the city.

Mr Mamdani said in an interview with The New York Times that Mr Netanyahu was a war criminal who was committing genocide in the Gaza Strip. If the Israeli leader were to come to New York, Mr Mamdani said, he would honour a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Netanyahu’s arrest by having him apprehended at the airport.

Legal experts suggested that having Mr Netanyahu arrested would be a practical impossibility and some said it could violate federal law. Even so, Mr Mamdani’s pledge will likely provoke strong reactions in New York, the second-largest home to Jews in the world.

Although New Yorkers now generally express support for Palestinians over Israel in its war with Hamas, Mr Mamdani’s vow could still complicate his attempt to reassure a segment of Jewish leaders who had expressed concern about some of his stances, including his refusal to condemn the phrase “Globalise the intifada”. He has since said he would discourage the use of the phrase, even as he holds to his position that Israel’s leader is a war criminal.

Mr Mamdani had said earlier in the mayor’s race that he would arrest Mr Netanyahu. In the interview on Thursday, he did not back down and offered new specifics, affirming that he would order the police to make the arrest upon Netanyahu’s arrival in the city.

“This is something that I intend to fulfil,” he said.

Mr Mamdani, a state Assembly member who leads in the polls before the November election, said that state and local Democrats needed to show that they would take action where the federal government will not. He cited a decision made by Gavin Newsom, now the governor of California, in 2004, when, as mayor of San Francisco, he defied federal law and issued marriage licences for same-sex couples.

“This is a moment where we cannot look to the federal government for leadership,” Mr Mamdani said. “This is a moment when cities and states will have to demonstrate what it actually looks like to stand up for our own values, our own people.”

The United States is not a party to the International Criminal Court and does not recognise its authority. US president Donald Trump moved to punish the court in February for issuing the warrant for Mr Netanyahu’s arrest, arguing that it had “no jurisdiction over the United States or Israel”.

Mr Netanyahu’s office did not respond to a request for comment, though he said in July that he was not worried about Mr Mamdani’s threat. A spokesperson for the consulate general of Israel in New York declined to comment.

Mr Mamdani said he would also arrest Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, for whom the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant in 2023.

“It is my desire to ensure that this be a city that stands up for international law,” he said.

Experts said that any attempt to have the NYPD arrest Mr Netanyahu or Mr Putin under the claim of executing a warrant from the International Criminal Court would almost certainly bring Mr Mamdani into conflict with the federal government.

Matthew C. Waxman, a professor at Columbia Law School, said that no such arrest had ever been made on U.S. soil.

“This isn’t even a close call,” Mr Waxman said. “In my mind, this statement is more a political stunt than a serious law-enforcement policy.”

Mr Mamdani has been a critic of Israel, and his criticism has escalated during Israel’s war in Gaza, where more than 60,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to health officials there. – The New York Times

