Joy for 71-year-old Derek Wilkes after winning his second Liffey Swim

Ahead of competing in his 55th Liffey Swim, Derek Wilkes from north Dublin held on tight to a lucky charm – his winning medal from 1989.

Little did he realise just how lucky it would be, as he emerged from the water the winner of the men’s race for a second time – 36 years after his first triumph.

Wilkes reflected on what has become a long-standing tradition for him and many others as he prepared to enter the river on Saturday afternoon for the 105th running of the event.

“I love the Liffey Swim,” he said. “I’m originally from Ormond Square and as a child I used to come over and look at the Liffey Swim, so that’s how I’m here.”

His friend, Joe McSweeney (64), joined him on Rory O’More Bridge for his 32nd race.

“We’re from the inner city. We grew up here so it’s kind of like going back to your roots, said McSweeney. “Years ago, the bookies used to take bets. Anybody could win it.”

Swimmers participating in the 105th Liffey Swim in Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Some swimmers sang Molly Malone as they took the plunge at the start of the 105th Liffey Swim. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Just after 3pm, the first batch of swimmers began to enter the water, rousing themselves with a rendition of Molly Malone.

Swim Ireland chief executive Sarah Keane, who swims with the Aer Lingus Masters club, said she was simultaneously “dreading” the race and “enjoying the crowds”.

“I’ve come down today not as fit as I would usually be,“ she said. ”I’m injured and I’m dreading it, but I’m also still really enjoying the crowds and the community behind it."

Wearing bright blue swimming caps, the waiting participants along Victoria Quay threw their hands up in song while hundreds of spectators gathered across the banks of the river.

The whistle sounded and they were off.

A couple of hours later, at the finish line on Custom House Quay, Wilkes had a shiny new medal in hand. A member of the North Dublin WS Club, he finished first in 36 minutes and 45 seconds. His sons Karl and Gerard – Gerard also competed this year and won in 2014 – were with him.

“I feel fabulous, really fabulous. I didn’t think I could do it, but it goes to show you.”

Meanwhile, Liz Keary (52), who swims with the Ocean Breakers Club, won the women’s event with a time of 41 minutes and five seconds.

Twin brothers Bruce and Lex Healy (12), the youngest swimmers in this year's Liffey Swim, with their mum Rachael Lee - a former winner of the race. Photograph: Alan Betson

Marie Kelly marked her 77th Birthday by participating in the Liffey Swim. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Also at the finish line, 12-year-old twins Bruce and Lex Healy from Malahide, Dublin, celebrated completing what they hope is the first of many Liffey Swims. The duo, who swim with Portmarnock Club, were the youngest participants in the race.

“I really enjoyed it and I’d definitely do it again,” said Bruce. Lex agreed: “I really enjoyed it.”

Swimming is in their blood. Their mother, Rachael Lee, who also competed, won the women’s race in 2014. She holds the overall Irish record – for men and women – for crossing the English Channel.

This year’s Liffey Swim saw 324 people take part - 124 women and 200 men. Seven swimmers over 70 took part, with birthday girl Marie Kelly the oldest participant at 77.