Early double for O’Brien and Soumillon at Irish Champions Festival at Leopardstown

Christophe Soumillon got his Irish Champions Festival off to a dream start with an early double, following up a cool ride on Diamond Necklace in the opening Ballylinch Stud Irish EBF Ingabelle Stakes, with a straightforward success in the Group 2 KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes on Benvenuto Cellini.

Soumillon was called up by Aidan O’Brien because of the unavailability of Ballydoyle’s first and second jockeys, Ryan Moore (broken femur) and Wayne Lordan (suspension), and the move certainly paid dividends early on.

The multi-garlanded Belgian was originally slated to ride Montreal in the first group contest of the day at Leopardstown but with the Sea The Stars two-year-old withdrawn, he switched to the son of Frankel, who went off at 1-2 favourite and won accordingly by five lengths.

It was a second career success for the chestnut, who won his maiden in Killarney after showing oceans of promise on debut when runner-up to a stablemate with a previous run, Dorset.

Unsurprisingly, O’Brien has big plans for his charge, who was an unusual Leopardstown winner in that he triumphed while running on the stand rail rather than the inner.

“He looks like he’s going to be a lovely middle-distance horse,” said the Ballydoyle boss.

“Dylan [Browne McMonagle] took him along out in the middle of the track (on eventual runner-up Hardy Warrior). Christophe had the choice to come to the right or left rail and it was easier to go to the right rail. But he’s lovely and I couldn’t be happier.

“He was always going to be a Derby trial horse. Christophe said he felt like a French Derby horse. He can go again this year, Racing Post or one of the French races and then start with the Derby Trials next year, I would imagine.

“He’s a close, compact horse but he’s a big horse. He’s a very good walker, a great galloper. H3 really opens up, levels up on the ground when you ask him to go and that’s usually a good sign.”

Diamond Necklace was also comfortable, in the end, but it might not have been comfortable viewing for those that considered 1-2 an attractive investment about the daughter of St Mark’s Basilica.

The Curragh maiden victor started slowly, which compromised her early racing position on the turning track.

It wasn’t looking very positive as they turned into the straight, as Diamond Necklace had seven lengths to make up on stablemate Venosa, who was setting very quick fractions under Declan McDonogh.

Jockey Christophe Soumillon after riding Benvenuto Cellini to victory in the Kpmg Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown. Photograph: Damien Eagers/PA

By the time Ronan Whelan sent the Jack Channon-trained Sukanya (10-1) to the front at the furlong pole however, the eye was drawn to the €1.7m Arqana purchase making ready progress under hands and heels.

In the end, she was a very ready winner, scoring by two and a quarter lengths, with the Noel Meade-trained Caught U Sleeping (16-1) bagging the bronze medal a further half-length back.

“It was quite amazing that she was able to push the filly out on the outside,” said Soumillon of the key moment early in the race that ensured Diamond Necklace was not caught in a pocket when the time came to ask for an effort.

“So she’s quite mature for such an inexperienced filly. But the main thing is that she has so much ability.

“The ground is just soft. It’s a bit quicker than I thought. It’s in great condition. Everyone will be happy today. It’s a lovely track and I think it’s fair for everyone.”

The 44-year-old, who won the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes on Almanzor in 2016, was delighted to get the call-up from O’Brien and even more so, to repay the champion trainer’s faith.

“I’m so happy,” said Soumillon. “For myself, it’s amazing. It’s never something you want for another jockey to be out of the track for a few months like Ryan is at the moment. But I’m so proud and happy to be able to replace him. He’s the best jockey in the world. We haven’t seen a guy like him since Lester Piggott and Frankie Dettori in British racing and in Ireland.

“So for me to be able to take his seat for a few weeks and months, that’s something I’ve dreamed of for a long time and now I’ve to show everyone I’m the man to take that seat.”

O’Brien was suitably impressed.

“He gave her a lovely ride, didn’t he?” he remarked. “She’s a lovely filly. She’s going to stay further. We’ll look at the Fillies’ Mile or the Boussac next.

“The pace was honest. We knew at the Curragh, she was a filly that would want every yard of the seven so he was very patient on her.”

Johnny Murtagh loves training a winner at the Irish Champions Festival and seven-pound claimer Rory Mulligan delivered topweight Rahmi with a withering run down the outside to land the €90,000 first prize on offer in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Sovereign Handicap for owner Richard McNally and his Curragh-based conditioner.

The six-year-old was one of four contestants for Murtagh, who steered Timarida to victory in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes 29 years ago and saddles Zahrann, one of the leading prospects in this evening’s renewal.

Despite a significant drift in the market to 14-1, Rahmi was a one-and-a-quarter-length victor over Michael Dods’ Glenfinnan (17-2), with Tribal Nation (6-1) the same distance back in third for Joseph O’Brien.

“He had a little bit of a holdup earlier in the year,” Murtagh explained. “We ran him in Cork when he was 80% so I was very happy with the way he ran. Niall McCullagh rode him and said he would come on a ton.

“This has been the plan for a while but topweight in these handicaps is always difficult but in fairness to Rory, he rode him during the week and said, ‘This horse is flying.’

“The 16 draw wasn’t ideal but for this horse it doesn’t matter. He loves to wing down the outside and you could see from a furlong down he was going to get there.

“It’s nice to get one on the board early. Champions Weekend is a big weekend.”