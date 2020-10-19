The Irish Times claims largest number of entries on journalism awards shortlist

The Irish Times had by far the largest number of entries on the shortlist for the NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards 2020, which was published on Monday.

The Irish Times had 35 entries on the shortlist, followed by 24 for the Irish Independent and Sunday Independent.

The shortlist is broken down into 24 categories, and the winners of each category, and the overall winner, are to be announced next month, in an online ceremony.

The Irish Times had three entries in the Covid-19 Journalism category, with Rosita Boland, Patrick Freyne, and the Lost Lives series shortlisted here.

The Irish Times also featured in the Campaigning Journalism category for reports on nursing homes (by Simon Carswell, Jack Power, and Jack Horgan-Jones).

Patrick Freyne was also shortlisted in the Columnist of the Year (Broadsheet) category, as was Fintan O’Toole, and he featured again in the Critic of the Year category, along with Lara Marlowe and Fintan O’Toole.

Conor Gallagher was shortlisted in the Crime Journalist of the Year category, and Rosita Boland, Conor Lally, and Sally Hayden were all listed in the Features Writer (Broadsheet) category.

Sally Hayden, Colm Keena, and Suzanne Lynch were shortlisted in the Foreign Coverage category, and Jack Power, as well as Mark Hilliard and Sorcha Pollak, was shortlisted in the Investigative Journalism category.

The Irish Times Magazine, and The Irish Times Health and Family supplement, featured in the Newspaper Magazine of the Year category, and IrishTimes.com featured in the Best News Website category.

The Women’s Podcast, Confronting Coronavirus, and Inside Politics were all shortlisted for the Podcast of the Year award, while Miriam Lord was shortlisted for the Political Journalist of the Year award.

Craig Hughes and Ronan McGreevy were separately shortlisted in the Scoop category, and Malachy Clerkin and Johnny Watterson were separately listed in the Sportswriter (Broadsheet) category.

Kathleen Harris, Ronan McGreevy, and Enda O’Dowd were separately listed in the Best Use of Video category, while Louise Lawless is on the shortlist for the Young Journalist of the Year award.

The Irish Times was also nominated in the front-page category for its page one after then taoiseach Leo Vardkar announced the first Covid-19 lockdown in March.