Business

Journalist brings High Court challenge after Press Council rejects local website’s membership bid

Founder of Cork’s Tripe+Drisheen news site says media body failed to give adequate reasons for its refusal

The Press Council told JJ O’Donoghue his application did not 'meet the criteria' in March. File photograph: The Irish Times
The Press Council told JJ O’Donoghue his application did not 'meet the criteria' in March. File photograph: The Irish Times
Ian Curran
Tue Jul 22 2025 - 06:00

A journalist based in Cork has launched a High Court challenge against the Press Council of Ireland after his website was denied membership of the body earlier this year.

JJ O’Donoghue, the founder and editor of local newsletter Tripe+Drisheen, has initiated judicial review proceedings, alleging that the media body failed to give adequate reasons for its decision.

The council’s chairman, who is former senior civil servant and diplomat Rory Montgomery, told Mr O’Donoghue in March that his application did not “meet the criteria as set out” on the Press Council’s website.

However, Mr O’Donoghue told The Irish Times in May that the council had not told him which of the nine criteria Tripe+Drisheen had failed to meet.

READ MORE

Ryanair results, M&A activity, and US economic madness

Who answers the phone and says nothing? People under 25

Dealing with debt: What are your options if it’s becoming unmanageable?

‘I was asked if I was a terrorist every day’: The Mayo woman helping expats make a soft landing in the UK

He has now started judicial review proceedings, alleging that the Press Council failed to give adequate reasons for its decision to deny Tripe+Drisheen accreditation.

The case is up for mention in October.

Press Council to review membership criteria amid ‘rapid change’ in industry ]

Mr Montgomery said last week that he had no comment to make on the matter.

Mr O’Donoghue also declined to comment.

The Irish Times reported in May that the website was provisionally selected last year to receive €38,000 funding under a Coimisiún na Meán scheme aimed at supporting local democracy and court reporting. It planned to use the funding to hire two part-time reporters and expand its coverage.

However, the release of the funds depended on recipients being accredited member publications of the Press Council. Mr O’Donoghue told The Irish Times that he started the membership application process last November.

Mr Montgomery then told him of the council’s decision in March and apologised for the “unavoidable delays” in dealing with the application.

David McWilliams on how ‘big incentives’ to build could save Dublin city

Listen | 36:51

In response to questions in May, the Press Council chairman said he could not go into “specifics”, but said the board had considered the website’s application “on a number of occasions” before the decision to reject it in March.

Tripe+Drisheen is published on Substack, a US-owned platform that allows journalists to earn subscription income for blogs, newsletters, videos and podcasts.

Mr Montgomery denied that Tripe+Drisheen’s presence on Substack was an issue for the board when it was considering its application.

The chairman also said the Press Council had set up a subcommittee in April to review its membership procedures and criteria.

Asked last week for an update on the status of the membership review, Mr Montgomery and the Press Council declined to comment.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Ian Curran

Ian Curran

Ian Curran is a Business reporter with The Irish Times

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning