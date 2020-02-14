Brendan O’Connor inherits Marian Finucane slot on RTÉ Radio 1

RTÉ has confirmed that Brendan O’Connor will be the new presenter of the weekend 11am-1pm slot on Radio 1, starting in mid-March.

Mr O’Connor is leaving his deputy editor role at the Sunday Independent, but will continue as a columnist with the newspaper.

“After 15 years working in the Sunday Independent, I’m delighted to be joining the weekends on RTÉ Radio 1. The weekend is a time to pause, take a breath and review the week, and it’s also a time when people like a different, more reflective kind of radio, maybe even a bit of fun,” he said.

The announcement follows the death of popular presenter Marian Finucane in early January.

Mr O’Connor had been filling the slot since Ms Finucane’s passing and also served as a stand-in presenter when she was on leave last year.

“Marian’s legacy will inspire us to continue to explore, challenge and debate the issues that truly matter to Irish people,” Mr O’Connor said.

“I’m looking forward to developing an informative, sparky, original and unpredictable show. I want this to be robust and enjoyable radio, always questioning and always seeking insight.”

Listenership figures for 2019 show that the slot had 341,000 listeners on a Saturday and 309,000 listeners on a Sunday, making it the third and ninth biggest radio show in Ireland respectively.

RTÉ said Mr O’Connor would continue to work on television programmes for the broadcaster, and that more details on this would be announced shortly.

