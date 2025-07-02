Trump says Israel has agreed to conditions to finalise 60-day Gaza ceasefire

Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip during an Israeli strike on Tuesday. Photograph: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

United States president Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israel had agreed “to the necessary conditions to finalize” a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza during which efforts will be made to end the US ally’s war in the Palestinian enclave.

“Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War,” Trump said on social media.

“The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE.” - Reuters