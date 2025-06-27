‘Love you all, it’s been a privilege’: Joe Duffy presents last Liveline as he retires from RTÉ

The Taoiseach and President led tributes to Joe Duffy as he presented his last Liveline programme on RTÉ Radio 1 on Friday.

The veteran presenter is retiring from the station after 37 years, signing off as one of the most influential and popular broadcasters in Irish media. He has hosted Liveline, which frequently attracted more than 400,000 listeners, since 1998.

During a special live show on Friday afternoon, RTÉ’s Shay Byrne read out a message from President Michael D Higgins, who praised Duffy’s “lifelong commitment to justice, equality and public service”.

The President extended “the warmest of thanks on behalf of the Irish people for your remarkable contribution to public life, one that you have shaped with empathy, insight and an unwavering commitment to the voices of ordinary people”.

He continued: “Through your work, you have borne witness to the struggles and triumphs of the Irish people, often giving voice to those on the margins and creating a space in which silence could be broken and solidarity expressed, reminding us that behind every headline is a human story, reminding us too that our society is strengthened by the lived experiences of its people.”

Earlier, Taoiseach Micheál Martin called in to the show, telling Duffy: “You were and are the voice of the people.”

Noting how influential the programme was, Martin said there were many afternoons where a civil servant would run into his office saying a certain topic was “on fire” on Liveline, meaning the Government would have to “do this, that and the other”.

Martin said he and Duffy go way back, saying: “You taught me a few things when I was a student activist.” Before Duffy quipped: “You forgot them quick enough then.”

On a more personal note, Martin thanked Duffy for his “extraordinary” acts of kindness, adding: “That has touched our family quite a lot.”

Recalling how they were both at a crab fishing competition in Courtmacsherry in Co Cork years ago, Martin said that Duffy had, unbeknown to him, taken photos of him holding his young daughter Leana while they looked out to sea.

The Taoiseach said it was “one of the last great days” his family had with Leana, who died in 2010 from a cardiac condition when she was just seven years old. After Leana died, Duffy sent him the photos. “That’s something [my wife] Mary and I have always treasured, and we thank you,” Martin said.

At the start of the show, Duffy noted he wasn’t “allowed” into the studio until “about two minutes” before they went on air.

There were many familiar faces in the crowd including long-time friends and colleagues Brenda Donohue and June Rodgers, and several Liveline listeners who the show helped over the years. Duffy joked that he recognised a number of people in the audience from Crime Call.

Live music was performed by the Dublin Fire Brigade Pipe Band and the Camembert Quartet, who opened the show with a special rendition of Thank You for Being a Friend, among others.

Duffy noted the Liveline would be open as normal on Monday, even if he wasn’t there.

Signing off for the last time, he kept it short and sweet: “Love you all, it’s been a privilege.”