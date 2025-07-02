DJ Carey: Trial of Kilkenny hurler over fraud charges to begin today

DJ Carey is also facing two charges of using a false instrument, with the intention of inducing another to accept it as genuine. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

The trial of the Kilkenny hurler, DJ Carey (54), who is facing 21 fraud and forgery charges, is to begin today in the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Carey has denied all the charges against him. The trial is expected to last three to four weeks.

The charges against him include 19 counts that he dishonestly induced people to pay him money after he fraudulently claimed to have cancer and needed finances for treatment.

He is also facing two charges of using a false instrument, with the intention of inducing another to accept it as genuine.

Mr Carey is regarded as one of the greatest hurlers to have played the game, winning five All-Ireland senior medals with Kilkenny. He captained the county to Liam MacCarthy Cup success in 2003, while also being part of the victorious teams in 1992, 1993, 2000 and 2002.

He was named Hurler of the Year in 2000, while he won nine All-Star awards. Since retiring from the sport, he has managed the Kilkenny U21 hurlers and was a selector for the county senior team.