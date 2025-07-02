A fifth of homes not sold to individuals and why property tax can help fix the housing crisis

Institutional bodies and State backed entities accounted for a fifth of all home sales last year.

Institutional investors and State-backed entities such as Approved Housing Bodies bought over a fifth of the homes that came up for sale on the Irish property market last year, according to the CSO. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Eoin also reports that Ireland’s water infrastructure is now one of the main constraints on the economy, limiting the supply of housing and other infrastructure, Ifac head Seamus Coffey told the Oireachtas Committee on Budgetary Oversight on Tuesday.

Shannon Airport saw its passenger traffic increase by 7 per cent in the first half of the year, rising to more than one million over the six months. Ciara O’Brien has the story.

The housing crisis rumbles on, and one issue that comes up with regularity is how to convice empty nesters to downsize and free up large family homes for people who need them now. In his column, John McManus points to why property tax could be key to driving such behaviour.

It’s not just housing of course. Many people’s finances are in a somewhat precarious state at the best of times. And even if they’re in good shape, having a child can be a catalyst for chaos of the financial kind. In Money Matters, Joanne Hunt shows how to navigate this particular minefield.

Bretzel Bakery, best known for its base in Portobello, recorded a profit of €180,000 in 2024, amid “steady growth” emerging from the pandemic. Hugh Dooley reports.

Dublin-based grinds school, the Institute of Education recorded post-tax profit of €8.5 million in its 2024 financial period, new financial accounts show. Hugh Dooley has the story.

The number of businesses who have registered IDs with the communications watchdog as a scam prevention measure has topped 8,000 with those yet to register being warned marketing messages will be labelled as “likely scam” from Thursday. Conor Pope reports.

Euro-area inflation settled at the European Central Bank’s target in June, strengthening arguments to press pause on a year-long campaign of interest-rate cuts.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports that French investor Corum Asset Management has deepened its involvement in the Dublin office market, paying about €47.2 million for the Infinity Building, a high-profile six-storey block in Smithfield. He also has details of a prime south Dublin residential investment guiding at €4.75 million.

More than 30 Irish jobs are to be lost after Swiss company La Mobilière moved to close its digital insurance operation in Dublin on Tuesday. Colin Gleeson reports.

Two people who were allegedly involved in surveilling and harassing the man at the centre of the “spying” row between two rival HR giants have been added as defendants in a High Court case related to the affair.

