Modular Automation to create 100 jobs in Co Clare

A Co Clare-based company which supplies products to medical technology businesses plans to expand its workforce by 100 staff in the coming three years.

Modular Automation has acquired eight acres of land in Shannon to expand its facility and has 60,000sq ft (5,570sq m) of space ready to use as production space to support immediate requirements.

The company, which also has a facility in Jacksonville, Florida, supplies products to customers including Johnson & Johnson, Stryker and Boston Scientific.

“Our team has doubled in the past five years to over 170 employees and due to growing demand, we now plan to create another 100 jobs over the next three years,” said Modular’s chief executive, Vivian Farrell.

“We are also investing to substantially expand our facility to give us the capacity to deliver more for our customers both at home and across the US,” she said.

Modular’s new employees will work across a range of areas including as validation engineers, technicians, designers and project managers.