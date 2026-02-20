Former British prince Andrew released, a Dublin judge speaks out against Tusla, and looking ahead to Ireland v England

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen returning after leaving police custody, in Sandringham, Norfolk. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Former British prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been released from police custody after being arrested accused of misconduct in public office.

A district judge in Dublin has spoken out against the “profiteering” by private firms used by Tusla to provide placements for vulnerable children in the care system.

Minister for Mental Health Mary Butler says she is deeply troubled by the findings of a review into mental health services for children in north Kerry.

Sinn Féin was not invited to the White House for St Patrick’s Day, despite announcing that they would not be attending.

English language schools ask the Government for evidence over claims immigrants were using student visas in the sector as a back door into Ireland.

And a look ahead to Ireland v England in the Men’s Six Nations this weekend.