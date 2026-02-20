Early Edition Podcast

Former British prince Andrew released, a Dublin judge speaks out against Tusla, and looking ahead to Ireland v England

Listen on

Acast(Opens in new window)Apple(Opens in new window)Spotify(Opens in new window)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor released from police custody, Judge speaks out against Tusla and a lookahead to Ireland vs England

Listen | 10:38
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen returning after leaving police custody, in Sandringham, Norfolk. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen returning after leaving police custody, in Sandringham, Norfolk. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images
Fri Feb 20 2026 - 06:30

Former British prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been released from police custody after being arrested accused of misconduct in public office.

A district judge in Dublin has spoken out against the “profiteering” by private firms used by Tusla to provide placements for vulnerable children in the care system.

Minister for Mental Health Mary Butler says she is deeply troubled by the findings of a review into mental health services for children in north Kerry.

Sinn Féin was not invited to the White House for St Patrick’s Day, despite announcing that they would not be attending.

READ MORE

Britain’s former prince Andrew released ‘under investigation’ after arrest

Conor Murray: I know exactly how Jack Crowley felt about losing his place in Ireland team

Man (28) jailed for nine years over forcing woman to terminate pregnancy

Apple to open new Dublin office with space for up to 300 staff

English language schools ask the Government for evidence over claims immigrants were using student visas in the sector as a back door into Ireland.

And a look ahead to Ireland v England in the Men’s Six Nations this weekend.

TuslaIreland RugbyAndrew Mountbatten-Windsor

OUR PODCASTS