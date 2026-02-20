Jonathan Rhys Meyers says shock of losing his home in wildfires was character building

Jonathan Rhys Meyers at the Irish Film and Television Academy Awards ceremony in Dublin on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Jonathan Rhys Meyers has said losing his Malibu home to wildfires in California last year was “cathartic”.

Speaking on the red carpet of the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards, The Tudors actor said: “At the time obviously it was shocking and then, on reflection, it’s kind of cathartic.

“It builds character, if you look at it the right way, but yes, you don’t plan for it.”

The 48-year-old was presenting an award at the event on Friday night in Dublin.

He said a year on his family are now doing “very, very well”, adding: “The most important thing in my house was safe – that’s my son. Everything else you can build again.” – PA