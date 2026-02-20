Shelbourne’s Joey O’Brien says Ireland should not play against Israel in Nations League

Shelbourne manager Joey O’Brien believes that the Republic of Ireland should not fulfil the Nations League fixtures against Israel in September and October.

O’Brien has been an advocate for plight of the Palestinian people for several years and he previously criticised the actions of Israel in Gaza.

“It is easy for me to give my own personal opinion, everyone knows my opinion by now,” said O’Brien after Shels 1-1 draw with Galway United at Tolka Park.

“The FAI should not have been put in this position. I think the way the FAI went about telling Uefa [to suspend Israel], through the clubs, was the right way to do it.

“I don’t envy all the young players who will be asked about this all the way up to the games.”

Despite a motion from the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) general assembly in November calling for Israel to be suspended from all Uefa competitions, the association stated last week that they intend to play Israel on September 27th and October 4th.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has supported the FAI position.

“I don’t think it should be happening,” O’Brien added. “The FAI did it the right way and they were rejected.

“My support for the Palestinian people is unwavering.”

O’Brien also supported Joanna Byrne, the Drogheda United co-chairperson and Louth TD, who alleged that the Drogheda board asked for her resignation after she called for the Israel games to be boycotted.

“It was her personal opinion and as an elected TD she has to have a voice for the people. I would 100 per cent support her right to express an opinion.”

The former Ireland international also said he would ask the Shelbourne board to not play an Israeli club if drawn against them in European competition.

“I am employed by this football club. As manager I can say ‘no, we should not play them’ but there are consequences and fall out off the back of that decision, so other people who are higher up in the club and associations would make that decision.”

On whether the situation has changed in Israel since the US brokered ceasefire, O’Brien added: “I don’t think it has changed. I think that is an irrelevant point. It is a difficult situation for the FAI as there could be a fallout around hosting Euro 2028. There is all this stuff in the background.”