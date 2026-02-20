Galway United earn well deserved point at Shelbourne

League of Ireland: Shelbourne 1 (Wood 64) Galway United 1 (Twardek 62)

Galway United were fully deserving of their point in front of a Tolka Park crowd of 4,052.

In flash of activity, Harry Wood’s penalty in the 64th minute cancelled out a Kris Twardek goal for Galway seconds earlier.

Both teams stick to a distinct blueprint. Shelbourne are shaped to attack under Joey O’Brien. Galway United, under the wily John Caulfield, remain a model of discipline and defensive stubbornness.

Stylistically, the scene was set. From kick-off, it became a game of cat and mouse. Shels dictated play with the attack revolving around their new signing Maill Lungren.

The Swedish winger was played through the middle as the livewire English pair, Harry Wood and Will Jarvis, fed off his every move. It looked like a matter of time before Lungren or the former Hull City duo would dismantle Galway’s low block.

That tends to be the plan against a Caulfield-coached side. But the visitors’ back five was not for turning in the opening 45 minutes. And besides Lungren’s light touch, Shels were reduced to speculative shooting as the wall of Tribesmen held firm.

It was also a game of transition. How quickly could Galway realign from the odd foray into the Shelbourne box? How fast can Shels goalkeeper Wessel Speel claim a corner before flicking the switch from defence to attack?

Galway’s counter-attacking approach was never going to create many chances, especially with Paddy Barrett dominating lone striker Francely Lomboto. But Barrett went down five minutes before the break. The skipper knew something wasn’t right, passing the armband to Kerr McInroy before gingerly walking off the pitch.

Shels other centre-half, Odhran Casey, limped off in 89th minute, forcing them to play six minutes of injury-time with 10 men.

The half-time statistics told the story: Shelbourne failed to find the target from 10 shots, Galway had the same return from four efforts, with the home team underwhelming off 78 per cent possession.

It was the same story across the Premier Division. Zero goals from five matches at the turn. From Tolka to the “Luas derby” in Tallaght and all-Louth clash at Oriel Park, the 10 goalkeepers were in control.

Galway sat deeper and deeper, which forced O’Brien to redesign his line-up on the hour mark. In came three attackers - Evan Caffrey, Sean Boyd and Portuguese signing Rodrigo Freitas - as the reds switched to a 3-4-3 formation.

Twardek had quietly entered the fray a few minutes earlier for Galway. When Wasiri Williams dinked a ball into the box, David Hurley ghosted away from McInroy and teed up the Canadian defender to silence the Riverside stand.

No panic. Shelbourne equalised from tip-off. The ball went straight back to Speel who launched it for Boyd to nod down for Freitas, who was brought down by Williams before he could shoot. Williams was booked by referee Kevin O’Sullivan as Wood slotted the penalty in the top corner.

The first two shots on target and it was 1-1. A sleepy night in Drumcondra no more, Shels poured forward in search of a winner as Galway kept trying to catch them on the break.

The goalies had also come to life with Evan Watts making an outstanding save from Lundgren.

A late shout for a Shels penalty resulted in O’Sullivan flashing a yellow card at Freitas for diving.

Elsewhere, Michael Noonan was on target as Shamrock Rovers beat St Patrick’s Athletic 2-0 in Tallaght while a late equaliser from Conor Keely salvaged a point for Drogheda United against Dundalk.

At the Brandywell, Dawson Devoy’s goal gave Bohemians a big win over Derry City.

Shelbourne: Speel; Mbeng (Caffrey 60), Barrett (Bone 40), Casey, Ledwidge; McInroy, Henry-Francis; Wood, Lundgren (Kelly 76), Jarvis (Boyd 60); Martin (Freitas 60).

Galway: Watts; Parker, Williams, Brouder, Facchineri, Devitt; Walsh (Barrett 55), Bolger (Wolfe 82), Hurley, Keohane (McCarthy 73); Lomboto (Twardek 55).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.