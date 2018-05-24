Firm that improves health of cows wins National Enterprise Award

An agri-business firm from Co Kildare that improves the health of cows through drinking water has won the National Enterprise Award for 2018.

Terra Liquid Minerals, which was set up by two brothers in 2012, won the overall title at the 2018 National Enterprise Awards at the Mansion House in Dublin on Thursday. The competition is run by the State’s local enterprise offices.

Tom and Pádraig Hennessy developed an automated mineral dosing system which provides more than 50,000 dairy cows with liquid minerals through their drinking water.

The Athy business employs 10 people and announced a €2 million expansion programme late last year.

Sheelagh Daly, chair of the network of local enterprise offices, said the brothers behind the firm were “very deserving winners” because of how they have helped farmers to improve animal health through drinking water.

Awards were also presented to Get The Shifts for Best Start-Up; Burren Precast Concrete for Best Export; and Cyc-lok for Innovation.

The awards were set up in 1998 to celebrate the achievements of Ireland’s micro-enterprises and small businesses.

Minister for Business Pat Breen said the winners represented “the backbone” of the Republic’s enterprise success, and “contribute hugely to the economic vibrancy of their respective regions”.