Animated dog gives Belfast studio starring Disney role

A beret-clad, animated dog called Claude is set to help a Belfast-based children’s television company enjoy one of its biggest starring roles to date with the Disney Junior network.

The popular TV network is to air Sixteen South’s latest animated series, titled Claude, in all countries across Europe, as well as in the Middle East and Africa from next month.

The 50-episode show is based on a series of books written and illustrated by award-winning Alex T Smith.

More than 90 people at Sixteen South, which employs more than 100, have been working on the Claude series for the past two years, including the founder of the company, Colin Williams.

The show, which was produced at the company’s Clarence Street studios in Belfast, features the animated adventures of Claude, and his sidekick Sir Bobblysock and an impressive voice cast from Simon Callow to Shane Richie, Su Pollard and newcomer, 11-year-old Alexander Molony – as the voice of Claude.

No barrier

Mr Williams said: “Claude is more proof that being based in Northern Ireland is never a barrier to producing the very best shows for the biggest networks. Claude launches in 21 languages this year. It’s a truly global show bred here in Belfast.”

Beyond Claude, the Bafta-winning and Emmy-nominated Belfast studio also has another new show in production titled Pinkalicious.

Sixteen South also produces WildWoods which has just launched in the US and is aired in the Republic, Australia, Russia and China and Lily’s Driftwood Bay which to date has been sold into 130 regions.