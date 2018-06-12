PR firm Wachsman to create 50 jobs in Dublin

Fintech-focused public relations firm Wachsman is to create 50 jobs at its European headquarters in Dublin over the next two years.

The announcement was made at MoneyConf, a fintech event currently being held in Dublinl.

Wachsman said it is looking to fill roles across numerous departments including public relations, events, strategy, operations and marketing.

With offices in New York and Dublin, the company was founded by David Wachsman in December, 2015. It now employs 90 staff worldwide, including 26 at its offices in the Digital Hub in the Liberties.

Wachsman has represented more than 100-blockchain-focused companies including CoinDesk, eToro, Dash, tZERO, Steemit, Bitfinex, Crypto Valley Association and Lisk.

In addition to the new jobs, Wachsman announced it is to expand its service offerings to include event management and strategy.