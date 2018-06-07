Overseas loans at INBS waved through with little discussion, inquiry hears

Irish Nationwide Building Society’s credit committee recommended billions of pounds of overseas loans from its Belfast base to the board for approval in the run-up to financial crisis, with little or no discussion, an inquiry into the now-defunct lender heard on Thursday.

While the loans were mainly for UK property, particularly in London, they also included facilities for clients to buy a luxury spa hotel in France and a 93-bed residential care complex and associated senior apartments in Germany, according to Brian O’Moore SC, of the legal team assisting the inquiry.

The loans were originated by the Belfast office, which was led Gary McCollum, and forwarded to the credit committee for consideration through INBS’s then managing director, Michael Fingleton, according to society’s former head of commercial lending, Tom McMenamin, as he gave evidence to the inquiry for a third day this week.

All three men - together with INBS’s one-time finance director, John Stanley Purcell - are subject to the Central Bank-sanctioned inquiry into a series of alleged breaches of financial law between August 2004 and September 2008.

The first phase of the investigation, currently nearing an end, is looking at allegations that INBS’s credit committee failed to fulfil its terms of reference, which required it to properly reviewing loan applications, considering large loans in arrears and other matters.

Mr McCollum never sat on the credit committee is not part of the current phase of the inquiry.

Limited discussions

Mr O’Moore put it to Mr McMenamin that the Belfast office loans were put through the committee “without any discussion at all” before going onto the board for final approval.

Mr McMenamin said that there was “very little” discussion about the facilities. However, he did note that one member of the committee for a period, Martin Noonan, had highlighted during meetings that he had a problem with the limited discussions on the Belfast loans.

Mr Fingleton, who is defending himself in the inquiry, highlighted as he cross examined Mr McMenamin on Thursday, that commercial loan applications were dealt with and processed to the extent that they would only progress to the credit committee if they were “almost certain to be approved”.

“Wouldn’t that have been the policy and the practice? And that might explain why so few applications were declined,” Mr Fingleton said.

Mr Fingleton also noted how Mr O’Moore had asked Mr McMenamin on Wednesday if the society’s long-time managing director had been referred to internally as “the boss”.

“I’m glad Mr O’Moore didn’t ask you yesterday was that a term of affection,” said Mr Fingleton, who led the society for 38 years before stepping down in 2009, after the State was forced to guarantee the financial system to prevent it from collapsing.

“A term of endearment,” Mr McMenamin replied.