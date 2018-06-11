Have you been out of work for longer than a year?

People who have been out of work for 12 months or longer are being invited to apply for a programme on “the role of the returning employee” from which candidates will be selected to fill open and future positions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The bank is inviting applications for its ninth Returning Talent programme in Europe via the company’s website.

The two-day conference – which marks the company’s second Dublin programme – will take place on September 20th and 21st. The closing date for applications is August 3rd.

The bank said it was seeking to attract people from a range of industry backgrounds, including professional and financial services and technology organisations.

Experience in finance, business, project or relationship management, risk, wholesale credit, banking operations and technology would be useful.

Since the programme was launched in the UK seven years ago, more than 350 women and men have participated.

The company’s second Dublin programme will give 25 participants the opportunity to attend the conference, which is aimed at “exploring the changing workplace and the role of the returning employee in this office environment”.

Participants will hear from guest speakers and join a series of workshops designed to support a transition back to work; offer practical guidance on focusing and managing a career search; provide interview skills and insights into balancing work and home life; and provide access to executive coaching.