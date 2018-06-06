Financial services firm to create 50 skilled jobs in Tipperary

A financial services company will create 50 new jobs in Tipperary having recently acquired an Irish aviation services company there.

DMS Governance, a company that provides risk and compliance solutions, plans to create the jobs in Cashel, Co Tipperary, where it bought Aviation Corporate Services.

The new roles are for highly skilled financial service professionals and qualified accountants.

“The strong legal and regulatory landscape in Ireland, combined with DMS’s proven expertise and committed staff allows our Ireland operations to continue to grow to meet the demands of our client base,” said Derek Delaney, chief operating officer at DMS.

Martin Shanahan, chief executive of IDA Ireland, said this is the first investment by a client financial services company in south Tipperary.

“These new roles will boost the local economy and points to IDA’s success in encouraging client companies to look at developing a second site outside of Dublin,” he added.

Dublin jobs

The Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, announced the new jobs at an event in Dublin, where DMS has already committed to creating 100 jobs. “This once again highlights the Government’s success in ensuring we have the conditions necessary to encourage ongoing job creation in the regions,” she said at the event.

DMS’s services cover investment funds known as undertaking for collective investment in transferable securities (Ucits), alternative investment fund (AIF) hosting services, fund governance, Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) services, banking and custody, outsourcing, trusts and corporate services.

DMS also has offices in the Cayman Islands, New York, São Paulo, London, Luxembourg and Hong Kong.

DMS Ireland is the second-largest operation in the group after the Cayman Islands. The company has been operating from Dublin since 2008.