Moneylenders must display high interest charges under new rules

New Central Bank rules will demand that moneylenders carry high-cost warning on their ads while curbing their right to make unsolicited offers.

The bank regulates 38 businesses that offer short term, high-interest loans to consumers, charging an average of 23 per cent for the credit.

New rules require these firms to including prominent, high costs warnings, displaying their annual percentage rate, and prompt consumers to consider alternatives.

Moneylenders will also be barred from making unsolicited offers of new loans to customers who have recently repaid loans, or are close to doing so.

Gráinne McEvoy, the Central Bank’s director of consumer protection, warned that it was important that people using moneylenders were fully aware of the loans’ high cost.

“By strengthening the rules, we are providing the customer base with further protections and raising the expected professional standards in this industry,” she said.