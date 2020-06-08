Bank of Ireland to reopen most branches by end of June

Bank of Ireland will reopen the majority of its branches which closed in response to Covid-19 on June 29th while ATM services will return to full operation, it said on Monday.

As part of the Government’s acceleration of its plans to reopen the economy, Bank of Ireland said the majority of branches that were closed will reopen on June 29th. Branches in colleges, hospitals and airports will remain closed for the time being.

The bank said that the majority of locations which are reopening will be open from 10am to 1pm from Monday to Friday while others will open from 10am to 4pm. The bank kept 161 branches across the State fully open and operational through the lockdown.

In addition to the full reopening of its branch network, the company said ATMs at closed branch locations from which lodgment services were withdrawn will again offer that service from June 29th.

Operations

“As the economy starts to reopen, which is critically important for families and businesses across Ireland, we are updating our operations over the coming weeks,” said Gavin Kelly, chief executive of Retail Ireland at the bank.

The bank also said it would extend the fast-tracking of payments to SME suppliers for the remainder of this year to ease cash flow pressures on businesses.

“We continue to see steady demand for support from our SME customers, as well as increasing enquires about the State supports which are planned to be introduced,” Mr Kelly said.

“As businesses start to reopen they are keen to access these supports. We are preparing our operations and resources to ensure that as soon as the full range of State supports are ready to be rolled out we can process applications for customers without delay.”