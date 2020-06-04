Fexco to cut 150 jobs as Covid-19 bites

Barry O’Halloran

Financial services company Fexco wants to let go around 150 of its Irish workers as it grapples with Covid-19.

The Killorglin, Co Kerry-based foreign exchange and money transfer business told workers on Thursday that it needs to cut its workforce in the Republic by around 15 per cent.

Fexco employs around 1,000 people in the Republic, indicating that it wants to reduce this by 150 people.

The company employs the majority of those staff in its Killorglin offices, where redundancies would be a blow to the local area.

Letter

Denis McCarthy, Fexco’s chief executive, told staff in an letter that the company would announce details of a voluntary redundancy programme on Thursday.

“Implementing these necessary changes is a decision I have come to with a heavy heart as the people of Fexco are a huge part of our success to date,” Mr McCarthy says.