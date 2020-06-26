Goldman Sachs’ creates its own font but it can’t be used to criticise the bank

Investment bank Goldman Sachs has released its very own typeface – but there is a catch for anyone who wants to use it: you must not use it to criticise Goldman Sachs.

The company’s new font is called Goldman Sans and is made up of a set of sans-serif fonts.

While it is free of charge, its licence – which you automatically agree to when you download the font – states that there are some caveats for usage.

“The user may not use the licenced font software to disparage or suggest any affiliation with or endorsement by Goldman Sachs,” it states.

“This licence shall terminate and become null and void for any use that does not comply with any of the conditions in this license.

“Further, Goldman Sachs may terminate this licence, without notice to the user, for any reason or no reason at all and at any time, completely at Goldman Sachs’s sole discretion.”