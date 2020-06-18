Debt investors more optimistic about Irish banks than the stock market

Demand from credit markets shows there is confidence in the resilience of Irish banks in the face of Covid-19

The Central Bank of Ireland. Its Financial Stability Review highlights how Irish banks had higher levels of capital heading into the Covid-19 crisis than most European countries

The Central Bank of Ireland. Its Financial Stability Review highlights how Irish banks had higher levels of capital heading into the Covid-19 crisis than most European countries

Your Web Browser may be out of date. If you are using Internet Explorer 9, 10 or 11 our Audio player will not work properly.
For a better experience use Google Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

 

The Central Bank highlighted in its biannual Financial Stability Review, published this week, how Irish banks had higher levels of capital heading into the Covid-19 crisis than most European countries – putting them in a better position to absorb shock losses as defaults increase.

However, shares in the State’s lenders have been among the worst hit in the sector so far this year as investors mull the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

While the Iseq Financial Index has rallied by almost a third from its March lows, it remains 55 per cent down so far this year, leaving the banking stocks trading at about 20 per cent of the level at which their assets are valued, or what is known as book value.

It’s just as well that the banks don’t have an immediate need for fresh equity – because they’d struggle to raise it.

“Low valuations imply banks may find it difficult to raise capital through market issuance in the future, forcing them to de-lever [reduce assets] instead to maintain capital ratios,” the bank said.

However, the bond markets have been telling a different story in recent times. AIB managed to sell €625 million of the riskiest form of bank debt on Tuesday, having secured orders from international investors for eight times the amount that was on offer.

These notes, known as Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds, are first in line, after equity, to take a hit should a bank run into financial trouble.

It follows on from Bank of Ireland raising a similar amount a month ago as it reopened a segment of the market for European banks that had been closed for the previous two months.

“The demand from credit markets for Irish bank AT1 paper is a strong vote of confidence from the debt market for the resilience of Irish bank balance sheets in the face of Covid-19,” Goodbody Stockbrokers analysts said in a note to clients on Thursday.

Equity investors, meanwhile, need more convincing.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.