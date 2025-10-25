Man arrested over alleged assault on Catherine Connolly canvassers

It was reported to gardaí that two females had been assaulted in North Strand Road shortly before 4pm on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man has been arrested by gardaí investigating an alleged assault on two women during canvassing for Catherine Connolly in north Dublin.

The alleged assault occurred in North Strand Road as Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald joined the canvass.

A video posted online appears to show a man approaching a canvass team for Ms Connolly and shouting threats to “deck” and “slap” some of them.

It was reported to gardaí that two women had been assaulted in North Strand Road shortly before 4pm on Friday.

They did not require medical treatment at the scene but gardaí said they understand one of the females has since attended the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for further assessment.

On Saturday, gardaí said they had arrested a man in his 30s.

He is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

He can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Investigations are ongoing.” - PA