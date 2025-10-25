Presidential election count: Early tallies show Connolly on course for emphatic victory

Main points Counting in the <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/presidential-election/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/presidential-election/">presidential election</a> began at 9am. Early tallies already indicate<a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/catherine-connolly/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/catherine-connolly/"> Catherine Connolly </a>is on course for an emphatic victory. The only constituency in which <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/heather-humphreys/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/heather-humphreys/">Heather Humphreys</a> is matching the Independent candidate is in Monaghan, her home constituency. Turnout on Friday was low with many polling stations below 40%. The official result should be known this evening. Key reads <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/politics/2025/10/24/guide-to-count-day-six-things-to-consider-as-presidential-election-ballot-boxes-are-opened/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/politics/2025/10/24/guide-to-count-day-six-things-to-consider-as-presidential-election-ballot-boxes-are-opened/">Guide to count day</a>: Six things to watch when presidential election ballot boxes are opened Liz Carolan: The <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/2025/10/23/the-three-viral-moments-that-swung-the-election-campaign-for-catherine-connolly/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/2025/10/23/the-three-viral-moments-that-swung-the-election-campaign-for-catherine-connolly/">three viral moments</a> that swung the election campaign for Catherine Connolly The Irish Times view on the presidential election: <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/editorials/2025/10/22/the-irish-times-view-on-the-presidential-election-an-uninspiring-choice/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/editorials/2025/10/22/the-irish-times-view-on-the-presidential-election-an-uninspiring-choice/">an uninspiring choice</a> Pat Leahy: <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/2025/10/25/president-of-blueshirt-barristers-fianna-fail-farmers-centrist-dads-lefties-and-pro-lifers/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/2025/10/25/president-of-blueshirt-barristers-fianna-fail-farmers-centrist-dads-lefties-and-pro-lifers/">Winner of election</a> will be president of Blueshirt barristers, Fianna Fáil farmers, lefties and pro-lifers Hugh Linehan looks at<a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/2025/10/25/hugh-linehan-why-would-anyone-run-for-president-when-the-path-to-the-aras-is-paved-with-such-bile/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/2025/10/25/hugh-linehan-why-would-anyone-run-for-president-when-the-path-to-the-aras-is-paved-with-such-bile/"> why anyone would run for president </a>when the path to the Áras is paved with such bile?