Presidential election

Presidential election count: Early tallies show Connolly on course for emphatic victory

Early tallies show Connolly is polling extremely strongly and is significantly ahead of Humphreys

Counting under way in RDS Dublin for presidential election. Video: Alan Betson
Sat Oct 25 2025 - 10:04
Presidential electionCatherine ConnollyHeather HumphreysMichael D Higgins