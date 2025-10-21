Gold rush for investors and Connolly wins digital media battle in election

Is gold still worth investing in after the 'insane rush' in recent months? Photograph: iStock

Waterford-based Dawn Meats last night got the green light to acquire a majority stake in New Zealand’s largest meat co-operative, for €132 million. Nigel Stirling has the details of the vote by co-op members.

Fewer people than initially expected will be subject to Ireland’s new mandatory workplace pension, My Future Fund, it has emerged, amid of war of words between the Department of Social Protection and employer and pension groups. Dominic Coyle reports

Should you still buy gold? The ‘insane’ rush may have some way to go, writes Fiona Reddan in her weekly Your Money feature. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

As polling day nears, it is clear that Catherine Connolly has won the digital media battle in the presidential election, writes our Hugh Linehan in his weekly media column.

Bank of Ireland is still trying to draw a line under the UK car finance scandal. Will the huge £350 million (€164 million) provision it has booked do the trick? Cantillon offers a view.

Irish heirloom jewellery company Chupi returned to modest profits in 2024 after losing more than €2 million over the previous two years, following job cuts and declining sales. Ian Curran reports.

The Amazon Web Services outage underlines the vulnerability of our web-based society, writes Cantillon.

European spending on ChatGPT has stalled despite the soaring OpenAI valuation, writes Stocktake.

In Me & My Money, singer and actor Camille O’Sullivan says she’s stopped going to vintage and second-hand shops as they have become too expensive. She spoke with Tony Clayton-Lea.