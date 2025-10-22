Financial Services Union opens ballot on AIB hybrid working regime

If implemented, AIB's hybrid working arrangement would be the strictest among Ireland’s retail banks. Photograph: Collins

The Financial Services Union (FSU) has opened a ballot of its union membership in AIB on the bank’s new hybrid working arrangements.

“If our members vote yes, the new hybrid working principles will come into effect on January 1st, 2026,” said John O’Connell, general secretary of the trade union.

“If FSU members vote not to accept the new principles, the FSU will refer the matter to the WRC [Workplace Relations Commission].”

The ballot is open from Wednesday to Wednesday, November 5th.

The principles were agreed as part of what the FSU described as “intensive” negotiations with the bank, following AIB’s unveiling of controversial plans in July.

At the time, the lender informed its more than 10,000 employees that those eligible for hybrid working would be required to work from the office “a minimum of three days each week” on a phased basis.

If implemented, the arrangement would be the strictest among Ireland’s retail banks.

On Wednesday, the FSU said AIB “unilaterally” announced the changes in July.

AIB in September said it had “listened to feedback” on its controversial plans, saying it would allow workers to use one of its 47 local working hubs for one of their weekly on-site attendance days.

The ability of individuals to do this will be “subject to availability and agreement”, the bank said in a statement. AIB had almost 10,400 employees at the end of June.

The bank said it had also secured additional space in the Central Park office park in Leopardstown, Dublin 18, where it already has a significant operating base.

Some teams will be relocating to this location, it said. This is expected to include risk, legal, retail and enterprise delivery functions.

“We will not increase office attendance requirements further as long as the new arrangements are effective,” it said.

AIB commenced a hybrid working model in early 2022, in which the number of office days depends on the role.

The group currently expects employees to be in the office for at least two days a week, though some, such as branch staff, have had to be in the workplace five days a week.

Meanwhile, Bank of Ireland has required employees to attend their official workplace in person eight days each month from the start of this month. The FSU lifted a demand that its members in the bank not adhere to the policy on September 4th, pending the outcome of mediation through the WRC.