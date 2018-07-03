Activate closes funding round as it targets €1bn in 2018

Residential development lender Activate Capital has closed its €500 million fundraising round, and said it plans to expand its capital to €1 billion in 2018.

Activate’s original investing partners, the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund and KKR, have committed an additional €270 million to their existing investment of €500 million.

Activate said it planned to expand its available capital for residential development to €1 billion later this year, and would create an opportunity for third party institutional investors to invest.

“Home builders are materially stepping up production In Ireland”, said Robert Gallagher, chief executive of Activate. “Our pipeline is very strong and we have good visibility into 2019 and beyond. The additional commitment of €270 million by ISIF and KKR underpins our ability to continue to lend to good projects across the country.”

Activate was established in 2016, and has lent more than €400 million in support of developments comprising 4,200 homes. It provides homebuilders with finance to acquire sites and begin production.

“ISIF is focused on encouraging private capital to invest alongside it in sectors and areas of the Irish economy which continue to experience market failures”, said Eugene O’Callaghan, director of ISIF. “Residential housing is an important sector for ISIF in this context. We have committed more than €600 miilion to platforms that are targeting delivery of more than 10,000 units in the main urban centres and Activate is a central part of this strategy. The additional funding being announced today will enable Activate to meet the demand that clearly exists from the development sector”.