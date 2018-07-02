New-York law firm opens European headquarters in Dublin

New York law firm Tully Rinckey has opened its European headquarters in Dublin. It said the move was part of a long term investment focused on internationally diversifying its markets and practice areas.

Backed by IDA Ireland, Tully Rinckey’s Dublin office will serve as the “platform for global expansion of the firm throughout the European Union”, it said on Monday.

The firm plans to increase its Irish presence by opening offices in Galway, Cork and Limerick. Additionally, it is planning further openings throughout Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Tully Rinckey’s expansion follows similar announcements in the past couple of months with multinational firm DLA Piper saying it was entering the Irish market amid expectations that companies will develop their presence here as the UK prepares for Brexit.

Last month London-headquartered law firm Simmons & Simmons announced it had established a Dublin presence.

Tully Rinckey’s office will primarily cater to business clients on both sides of the Atlantic. According to its website, the firm says it has over 70 attorneys at present, operating in offices across the US.