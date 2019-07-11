Providence extends deadline for Barryroe funding

Providence Resources has confirmed another delay in the advance from an investor of a $10 loan to cover exploration costs for the Barryroe project off the south coast of Ireland.

The agreement with APEC Energy Enterprises Limited included $9 million to cover Providence subsidiary EXOLA’s front-end and pre-drill costs, with $ 1 million to cover APEC costs.

APEC had already delayed advancing the loan until July 5th, citing issues with “internal transaction processing with their investors”. Providence said it had received notification dated last Friday of the transfer of the funds, with the money expected to be paid on July 9th, with a further extension granted until Thursday to to allow for the receipt of funds.

However, as of close of business yesterday, the funds had not yet been received.

“The company has not received any additional paperwork from the APEC funder nor its corresponding bank as to verify the actual transfer of funds, Providence said in a statement. “However, the company has been given assurances that the transfer process is underway, but as of last night was not complete. The Barryroe Partners are seeking immediate clarification from APEC’s funders and its banks on the precise status of the transfer.”

A further extension has been granted until close of business on Friday. However, in the event the required funds are not received or in the absence of evidence that the transfer is being processed “as a matter of urgency”, Providence said it did not see any further extensions being given.