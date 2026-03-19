Irish exports to US fall 72% as trade turmoil linked to tariffs continues

Exports of chemicals and related products to the US fell by €8.9 billion (-81.3 per cent) to €2 billion in January compared with the same month last ye. Photograph: iStock

Irish goods exports to the US dropped by 72 per cent in January as trade turmoil linked to US tariffs continues to impact the sector here.

Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show export volumes to the US fell by €8.8 billion (-71.7 per cent) to €3.5 billion in January compared with January 2025.

The fall-off comes on the back of surge in exports at the start of last year as firms stockpiled product in the US to evade punitive tariffs.

The latest figures indicated exports of chemicals and related products to the US fell by €8.9 billion (-81.3 per cent) to €2 billion in January compared with the same month last year.

So far pharma, which accounts for the lion’s share of Irish exports to the US, has avoided tariffs.

The latest CSO trade figures indicated the State exported €16.2 billion worth of goods globally in January, a decrease of €8.7 billion (-35 per cent) compared with January 2025.

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Unadjusted goods imports were €11.4 billion in January 2026, an increase of over €341.5 million.

“This fall was largely driven by a decline in the export of pharmaceutical products over this period,” the CSO’s Jane Burmanje said.

“A record level of goods (€87.4 billion) were exported in Quarter 1 of 2025; however, exports of goods have declined on average each quarter since Q1 2025,” she said.

The CSO’s figures showed Ireland’s top exporting partners in January were the US, the Netherlands and Britain, with Ireland exporting 21.6 per cent (€3.5 billion), 12.8 per cent (€2.1 billion) and 10.9 per cent (€1.8 billion) of total export goods to these three markets.

At the same time Ireland imported the highest value of goods from the US, Britain and China with these countries representing 14 per cent (€1.6 billion), 11 per cent (€1.2 billion) and 10 per cent (€1.1 billion) respectively of the total import trade.

Exports to Great Britain increased by €567.5 million (+47.3 per cent) to €1.8 billion in January.