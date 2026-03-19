UK insurance company InsurEvo to create 22 jobs at new Carlow hub

The hub will be based on the Carlow campus of South East Technological University.

UK insurance company InsurEvo is to create 22 jobs when it opens a new EU hub on the grounds of South East Technological University in Co Carlow.

The group, which was founded in 2017, said the base would be used as a “central operational hub”, supporting both its business activities and European growth through JustCover, which is its travel insurance brand.

InsurEvo said the decision to establish its JustCover operation in Carlow was “a strong vote of confidence in the South East region’s talent base, excellent connectivity, and the pipeline of skilled graduates emerging from South East Technological University”.

InsurEvo is recruiting for a range of roles spanning operational support, IT, HR, and administration.

Peter Clark, director at JustCover, described Carlow as an “energetic, ambitious town with a rapidly growing skills base”.

“The ongoing transformation of South East Technological University and the wider South East makes this the right place for long-term growth, innovation and job creation,” he said.

“We’re excited to build our team in Carlow and look forward to welcoming our first colleagues this spring.”

The hub will be based on the Carlow campus of South East Technological University. The university’s chief operating officer David Denieffe said the company was its first corporate client in its new corporate services building.

“Their decision to locate here, alongside a commitment to create 22 jobs, is a strong endorsement of the region’s talent base and the calibre of graduates emerging from South East Technological University,” he added.

IDA Ireland head of financial services Maeve McConnon said the move was a “positive development for the South East region and reflects the attractiveness of Ireland as a location for foreign direct investment”.

“We look forward to seeing InsurEvo grow its operations and wish the team every success with this expansion,” she added.