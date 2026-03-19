ECB keeps rates on hold amid Iran war uncertainty

The European Central Bank (ECB) left interest rates unchanged for now, as it assesses the economic impact and wider fallout of the Iran war.

The ECB kept its main refinancing interest rate – the key rate for mortgages – at 2.15 per cent as expected, the bank said in a statement.

Economists had expected the ECB to leave rates unchanged for now, as it gauges the impact of the war in Iran on the European economy. Energy prices have soared since the last time the Frankfurt-based ECB decided interest rates at the start of February.

[ Price of oil and gas surges in wake of escalating attacks in Middle EastOpens in new window ]

That spike in energy prices – Brent crude oil is up more than 40 per cent since the war started – have raised fears of a renewed bout of inflation, with markets now pricing in as many as two ECB rate hikes later this year.

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