Business

ECB keeps rates on hold amid Iran war uncertainty

European Central Bank decision comes as renewed inflation worries heighten

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde. The central bank kept interest rates unchanged once again.
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde. The central bank kept interest rates unchanged once again.
Peter Flanagan
Thu Mar 19 2026 - 13:161 MIN READ

The European Central Bank (ECB) left interest rates unchanged for now, as it assesses the economic impact and wider fallout of the Iran war.

The ECB kept its main refinancing interest rate – the key rate for mortgages – at 2.15 per cent as expected, the bank said in a statement.

Economists had expected the ECB to leave rates unchanged for now, as it gauges the impact of the war in Iran on the European economy. Energy prices have soared since the last time the Frankfurt-based ECB decided interest rates at the start of February.

Price of oil and gas surges in wake of escalating attacks in Middle East ]

That spike in energy prices – Brent crude oil is up more than 40 per cent since the war started – have raised fears of a renewed bout of inflation, with markets now pricing in as many as two ECB rate hikes later this year.

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Peter Flanagan

Peter Flanagan

Peter Flanagan is an Assistant Business Editor at The Irish Times
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