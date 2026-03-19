SBCI appoints Colin Moran as chief executive

The SBCI was set up in 2014 to channel funding to businesses on reasonable terms as the country’s commercial banking sector dealt with the aftermath of the financial crisis. Photograph: iStock

The Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI), the State’s promotional financial institution for improving small and medium enterprises’ access to finance, has appointed Colin Moran as its chief executive (CEO).

Moran, who joined SBCI in late 2022 as head of lending from Bank of Ireland, had been acting as interim CEO since last month, after previous incumbent June Butler left the organisation.

The Irish Times reported last September that Butler was leaving her €300,000-a-year role to return to Bank of Ireland, where she had previously worked for 18 years, to head up corporate and SME banking.

Moran had also held a range of senior positions across Bank of Ireland’s corporate, business banking and retail divisions in his 20 years with the lender.

The SBCI was set up in 2014, under the aegis of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), to channel funding to businesses on reasonable terms as the country’s commercial banking sector dealt with the aftermath of the financial crisis.

Since its inception, the SBCI has delivered over €4.7 billion in funding to over 65,000 borrowers. In 2025, the SBCI provided €377 million in funding to almost 2,700 borrowers, according to the organisation.

The agency also administered certain Government supports for businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, including its €2 billion credit guarantee scheme.