European renewable firm Statkraft to build Irish wind farm

European renewable energy firm Statkraft is to begin construction on a €31.5 million wind farm in south-west Ireland.

The 23.1 MW Kilathmoy wind farm, Statkraft’s first in the State, is on the border between Limerick and Kerry. Construction is due to start next month and is scheduled to be fully commissioned late next year.

The move comes following Statkraft’s acquisition of Element Power Ireland, which has a project portfolio of 1,300MW in Ireland.

“Statkraft is already Europe’s largest producer of renewable energy and sees Ireland as a key market given its significant renewable energy resources,” said Kevin O’Donovan, Head of Development in Statkraft Ireland. “We are already playing a leading role in the transition to a low carbon future and believe that our experience and capabilities will be of service to Ireland in this transition over the coming years,”

The company said it viewed Ireland as a growth market for onshore wind and solar power, and has ambitions to increase its portfolio of wind power assets to 6,000 MW by 2025.

“We are interested in developing relationships with people from all sectors including industry, utilities and local communities where opportunities may be present, with the view to assessing how we can bring forward sustainable and appropriate renewable energy projects,” said Mr O’Donovan.