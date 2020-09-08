Ireland’s GDP numbers: too good to be true

Ireland’s globalised numbers have little resemblance to life on the ground

We are now officially in recession, according to the CSO. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

We are now officially in recession, according to the CSO. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

 

Ireland’s economy fared much better than the rest of Europe during the Covid-19 crisis, with economic activity contracting by just 6.1 per cent in the second quarter compared to a euro area average of 12 per cent, despite a more severe lockdown.

No wait, that’s wrong, it fared much worse. Modified domestic demand, an alternative measure of economic activity which weeds out the statistical noise from multinationals, suggests we suffered a 16.4 per cent hit.

That’s worse than most other countries in the EU, and almost on a par with Spain, which suffered an 18 per cent decline in gross domestic product (GDP), the worst in the euro zone.

Welcome to the Irish national accounts, where every story has a caveat or countervailing narrative; and where the headline economic data bears little resemblance to life on the ground.

This is not the Central Statistic Office’s (CSO) fault. The agency only collates the data in accordance with international norms. Ireland represents a new globalised world, a new phase of global capitalism, where companies can be as big and as wealthy as whole countries. When these financial giants shift their assets around it creates waves, and relatively big waves through the accounts of small economies like Ireland.

The CSO said the impact of Covid-19 on overall economic activity in the second quarter was partly offset by an increase of €37.8 billion in net exports of goods and services, largely driven by a fall in Intellectual Property Product imports. That’s a complicated way of saying multinational subsidiaries here paid less royalties to their parent entities than they might have normally, flattering our GDP numbers in the process.

The other take-away from Monday’s numbers was that we are now officially in recession. The term is bandied about freely, but a recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth. The CSO revised down its initial estimate for growth in the first quarter, which had been positive, to -2.1 per cent, meaning we’ve had two quarters of contraction.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.