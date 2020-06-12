Covid-19: Let’s hold our nerve if mini-spikes cast doubt on economy reopening
Caveat: Bespoke closures and rapid test and trace systems can handle a resurgence
A mobile Covid-19 testing booth in Israel: the country reopened much of its economy and its schools at around the first week of May. It recorded a mini surge of cases over the last two weeks; 1,700 in a fortnight compared to 1,200 for the month before. Photograph: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images
If everything goes according to expectations, Ireland may be immersed in a fresh national debate over the wisdom of ending lockdown in about one month’s time. That would fit the broad tempo shown in several other countries.
They reduced restrictions to save their economies, and roughly one month later there was enough fresh virus data for some to muse whether the easing was too much, too soon. The Republic needs to get ready for this conversation. When it happens, let us hold our nerve.