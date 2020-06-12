Covid-19: Let’s hold our nerve if mini-spikes cast doubt on economy reopening

If everything goes according to expectations, Ireland may be immersed in a fresh national debate over the wisdom of ending lockdown in about one month’s time. That would fit the broad tempo shown in several other countries.

They reduced restrictions to save their economies, and roughly one month later there was enough fresh virus data for some to muse whether the easing was too much, too soon. The Republic needs to get ready for this conversation. When it happens, let us hold our nerve.