‘Sightseeing’ ex-Ukrainian soldier sparked security alert at US ambassador’s residence

A veteran Ukrainian soldier who sparked a security alert at the US ambassador’s official residence in Dublin has been spared a jail sentence and has left the country.

Oleksandr Kucherenko (33) claimed to be sightseeing on June 13th and that he “wandered” into the grounds by scaling a moat and an eight-foot walled perimeter of the Deerfields residence in Phoenix Park.4

He pleaded guilty the following day at Dublin District Court to trespassing in a manner likely to place another person in fear.

Judge Michele Finan had ordered him to donate money to the Red Cross and adjourned his case, with bail and a daily signing on condition, until Friday.

Kucherenko, of no fixed address, had claimed he could give €50 to the humanitarian charity.

The case resumed on Friday, but the former army man did not appear; however, his solicitor stated that his client had left Ireland. Gardaí confirmed that; however, it was unknown whether he had given the money to charity.

Judge Finan imposed a €200 fine, payable within a year, in the defendant’s absence.

At his earlier hearing, on June 14th, Garda Martin Curley said the accused’s reply to the charge was, “My behaviour would not have scared anyone; I was not drunk”.

He had arrived in the country hours before his arrest.

A victim impact statement was not required.

The court heard the Ukrainian national tripped the perimeter alarm at 3.30pm. Garda Curley said, “The accused crossed a moat and climbed over the wall to get into the property.”

Security personnel detained the former soldier minutes later.

Defence barrister Kevin McCrave, instructed by Mr O’Connor, said Mr Kucherenko had been in the Ukrainian army and came to Ireland to visit friends in Claremorris, Co Mayo.

He did not address the court but briefed his barrister that he had “just landed, was sightseeing and taking photographs around the city”.

Counsel said the man “ended up in Phoenix Park and wandered into the grounds inadvertently”, and he was apologetic.

The court heard his father also served in the military and was killed in action in the war against Russia, which led to the accused being allowed to leave the army.

He planned to join other family members in Spain.

While on bail pending sentence, the judge had ordered the accused, who was to stay in hostel accommodation, to sign in daily at a garda station, stay away from the ambassador’s residence, and have no direct or indirect contact with any of the occupants or through social media.

Legal aid was granted.